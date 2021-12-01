Daystar founder dies of Covid-complications

Sad news: Daystar Television Network founder Marcus Lamb passed away on Tuesday from complications of COVID-19. Lamb He was 64. Continue to pray for the Lamb family (wife Joni, and their three children, Jonathan, Rachel, and Rebecca) during this difficult time.
FYI: From humble beginnings in the 1980’s, today the Daystar network reaches over 108 million households in the US and more than 2 billion people worldwide, making it the second-largest Christian network in the world.
https://www1.cbn.com/cbnnews/cwn/2021/november/marcus-lamb-founder-of-daystar-television-network-has-died
