Daydreaming is a good thing

Fact: Sometimes our minds ‘wander’.

Ever catch yourself ‘staring off into space, our thoughts a million miles away”? You’re not alone.

Studies have shown that people tend to drift off to La-La Land about 46% of the time that they’re awake! Although many people think of daydreaming as a waste of time, we’re now learning that it can actually be a benefit.

*Organized daydreaming can help you effectively manage conflict in your life.

*Daydreaming also increases creativity. Look at it this way: Daydreaming and imagination go hand-in-hand.

So you see, daydreaming is a vital and natural brain state that’s as natural and necessary as sleep and exercise. Next time someone tells you to “get your head out of the clouds,” tell them you’re working on becoming more creative, productive, and prepared for your future. Because you are! https://www.inspiremore.com/benefits-of-daydreaming/