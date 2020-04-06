“The Day My Classroom Lost Its Color”

My name is Bailey Bowers.
I am a first-grade teacher at Welcome Elementary in Lexington, NC.
I wanted to reach out with a piece I have written in response to the school closures due to COVID19.
Listen now…
Over the past few weeks, I found myself thinking often about my students – and missing them every day. I took a black and white photo of my classroom on one of my last days working in school and it hit me – this is what it feels like! It feels like my classroom has lost its colors without my kids being here. After taking that picture, I wrote a poem incorporating the characteristics of my students and how I expectantly await their return in May.
-Bailey Bowers, First Grade Teacher at Welcome Elementary
in Davidson County, NC
