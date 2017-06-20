Search
Your Family Station

Recently played

Home Blog “Day of Action” this Wednesday

“Day of Action” this Wednesday

Verne HillJun 20, 2017Comments Off on “Day of Action” this Wednesday

Like

A worldwide event that promotes volunteerism

‘United Way of Greater Greensboro’ is collecting items for hygiene kits (including toothpaste, toothbrushes and shampoo) for our neighbors that do not have everyday access to these items.

*Wednesday is the final day to drop off hygiene items…

UWGG location at 1500 Yanceyville Street, in Greensboro

BTW: Hygiene kits will be delivered to Greensboro Urban Ministry, Interactive Resource Center and United Way’s ‘Family Success Center’ in Greensboro.

Instructions for building hygiene kits can be found at

www.UnitedWayGSO.org/event/day-of-action/

Verne Hill

Verne Hill

The News Guy – WBFJ Family Friendly Morning Show at WBFJ fm - Your family station!
I enjoy many things: Music. Family movie nights. My American flag flapping in the wind. Sunsets at the beach. Snow days. The Sweet Tea Party. Salvation through Grace…

VERSE: “Let everything that has breath praise the LORD” Psalm 150

QUOTE: “A person who loves his job, will never work a day in his life.”

MON-SAT 6A-10A(& Sunday@5 host)
verne@wbfj.fm
Verne Hill

Latest posts by Verne Hill (see all)

Previous PostKids Summer Movies: 2017 Schedule
Verne Hill

I enjoy many things: Music. Family movie nights. My American flag flapping in the wind. Sunsets at the beach. Snow days. The Sweet Tea Party. Salvation through Grace… VERSE: “Let everything that has breath praise the LORD” Psalm 150 QUOTE: “A person who loves his job, will never work a day in his life.” MON-SAT 6A-10A (& Sunday@5 host) verne@wbfj.fm

Related articles

Wednesday Word

Tonia CornettJun 21, 2017

Storms brewing in the Gulf and the Atlantic

Verne HillJun 20, 2017

Kids Summer Movies: 2017 Schedule

Verne HillJun 20, 2017

Community Events

Jun
5
Mon
7:30 am Camp Falcon @ St. John's Lutheran School (Winston-Salem)
Camp Falcon @ St. John's Lutheran School (Winston-Salem)
Jun 5 @ 7:30 am – Aug 4 @ 6:00 pm
Camp Falcon offers daily, half day, full day & weekly options and is designed for ages 3-11.  /  336.725.1651  x402 http://www.stjohnsfalcons.org
Jun
12
Mon
7:30 am Camp Falcon @ St. John's Lutheran School (Winston-Salem)
Camp Falcon @ St. John's Lutheran School (Winston-Salem)
Jun 12 @ 7:30 am – Aug 11 @ 6:00 pm
Camp Falcon offers daily, half day, full day & weekly options and is designed for ages 3-11.  /  336.725.1651  x402 http://www.stjohnsfalcons.org
Jun
18
Sun
6:00 pm VBS: “Maker Fun Factory” @ Morris Chapel United Methodist Church (Walkertown)
VBS: “Maker Fun Factory” @ Morris Chapel United Methodist Church (Walkertown)
Jun 18 @ 6:00 pm – Jun 22 @ 8:30 pm
For Preschool – 5th Grade 336.595.8101
Jun
19
Mon
7:30 am Camp Falcon @ St. John's Lutheran School (Winston-Salem)
Camp Falcon @ St. John's Lutheran School (Winston-Salem)
Jun 19 @ 7:30 am – Aug 18 @ 6:00 pm
Camp Falcon offers daily, half day, full day & weekly options and is designed for ages 3-11.  /  336.725.1651  x402 http://www.stjohnsfalcons.org
9:00 am VBS: “Galactic Starveyors” @ Calvary Baptist Church (Winston-Salem)
VBS: “Galactic Starveyors” @ Calvary Baptist Church (Winston-Salem)
Jun 19 @ 9:00 am – Jun 23 @ 12:00 pm
For Preschool – 5th Grade 336.714.5448 http://www.calvarynow.com/kidscamp  
WBFJ Your Family Station

With Google+ plugin by Geoff Janes