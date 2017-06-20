“Day of Action” this Wednesday

A worldwide event that promotes volunteerism

‘United Way of Greater Greensboro’ is collecting items for hygiene kits (including toothpaste, toothbrushes and shampoo) for our neighbors that do not have everyday access to these items.

*Wednesday is the final day to drop off hygiene items…

UWGG location at 1500 Yanceyville Street, in Greensboro

BTW: Hygiene kits will be delivered to Greensboro Urban Ministry, Interactive Resource Center and United Way’s ‘Family Success Center’ in Greensboro.

Instructions for building hygiene kits can be found at

www.UnitedWayGSO.org/event/day-of-action/