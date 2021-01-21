Davie Pregnancy Care Center with Gwyn Jones

Celebrating Life with local frontline ‘leaders’ in the Pro-Life Movement.
Today’s focus: Davie Pregnancy Care Center in Mocksville, NC
Gwyn Jones, director of Davie Pregnancy, shares more about the mission of the organization, programs and services to clients and a specific focus for 2021.
Davie Pregnancy Care Center is located at 491 Madison Road in Mocksville, NC (336) 753-4673
WEB: https://www.daviepregnancycare.org/
Check out one of many success stories from the Stork Bus. NEW: Continuing online courses that were begun during the 2020 pandemic.
NOTE: A complete list of Pregnancy Care centers in our area here www.wbfj.fm/list-pregnancy-care…g-life-community-2/
January is “Sanctity of Human Life” Month
Friday, January 22, 2021 marks the 48th anniversary of the Roe v. Wade decision by the US Supreme Court in 1973 that LEGALIZED abortion in the US
