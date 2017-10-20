Search
Dancing Daughters Ministry

Verne HillOct 20, 2017Comments Off on Dancing Daughters Ministry

OCT 22, 2017  /  Sunday @ 5 on WBFJ

Verne chats with Hannah Calloway, the founder and director of Dancing Daughters Ministry of King

Dancing Daughters Ministry, Inc is our WBFJ Ministry of the Month (October)

A non-profit 501 (c) (3) organization that provides all young girls and women, including those of low-income and disabilities, the opportunity to praise God through dance and the fine arts.

MISSION: To teach young women true beauty, confidence, and the gift of being a daughter of the King, while restoring God’s holy purpose for dance.
Dancing Daughters Ministry, Inc is driven to provide women the opportunity to choose to be different –
to ‘dance life different’, becoming the women God called them to be.

(336) 831 – 4991

Website: http://dancingdaughtersministry.com/

 

WHAT WE TEACH
Praise & Worship Dance – DDM’s mission is to teach God’s original purpose for dance, using it to glorify and praise Him. The word of God is our standard and what directs us in the dance ministry, not the world’s standard. We have integrated many dance techniques including ballet, hip-hop, jazz, and lyrical into our dances, with our ENTIRE focus on God and how to praise Him and minister to others through dance.

Choreography – Our choreography is prayed over and led by the Holy Spirit. We teach modesty and encourage dance moves that are pleasing to God and that glorify His name. In addition, we encourage dancers to create their own choreography that is led by God not by flesh.

Costumes – Modesty is a key component of our ministry and all costumes that we wear reflect this value. We encourage dancers to maintain modesty inside and outside the studio and teach purity as we dance for God.

How to dance life for God – As we dance, we are instilling the word of God into the girls in our ministry. Through devotions and bible studies, we strive to teach the girls in our ministry about God and His calling for our lives – To become true worshipers and women of God that are modest, pure, and Christ-like! Being a part of this ministry, dancers are able to grow closer to God and create friendships with other girls within their community.

Family Fun Day COW PIE BINGO benefiting Dancing Daughters Ministry INC 
Chicken Stew – Corn Hole Tournament – Cake Walk 
Art Auction – Horse Rides – Hay Rides – Live Music – Dance Performances – and MORE
Saturday, November 4th 
2:00 – 6:00pm
cow is released at 3:00pm
Abundant Life Farm 
8165 Donnaha Rd
Tobaccoville, NC 27050
What is COW PIE BINGO? 
Purchase a $10 square. A cow is released unto a marked field. If the cow lays its cow pie on your square, YOU WIN $1,000!!!! 
Verne Hill

The News Guy – WBFJ Family Friendly Morning Show at WBFJ fm - Your family station!
I enjoy many things: Music. Family movie nights. My American flag flapping in the wind. Sunsets at the beach. Snow days. The Sweet Tea Party. Salvation through Grace…

VERSE: “Let everything that has breath praise the LORD” Psalm 150

QUOTE: “A person who loves his job, will never work a day in his life.”

MON-SAT 6A-10A(& Sunday@5 host)
verne@wbfj.fm
