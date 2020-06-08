Curfews End in two Triad cities

Breaking News this morning: Greensboro and High Point have suspended overnight curfews
https://myfox8.com/news/high-point-rescinds-citywide-curfew/
Verne Hill
VERSE: “Let everything that has breath praise the LORD” Psalm 150
QUOTE: “A person who loves his job, will never work a day in his life.”
MON-SAT 6A-10A(& Sunday@5 host)
verne@wbfj.fm
Latest posts by Verne Hill (see all)
- Alzheimer’s Association: FREE Virtual Ed Programs in June - June 9, 2020
- Area Camps make ‘adjustments’ for Summer - June 9, 2020
- Tuesday News, JUNE 09, 2020 - June 9, 2020