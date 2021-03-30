Search
Your Family Station
Home Blog The Crucifixion of Jesus explained medically

The Crucifixion of Jesus explained medically

Verne HillMar 30, 2021Comments Off on The Crucifixion of Jesus explained medically

Like

“He was pierced because of our transgressions, crushed because of our iniquities; punishment for our peace was on Him, and we are healed by His wounds.”  Isaiah 53:5

The Crucifixion of Jesus – explained medically.

Crucifixion, a method of slow and painful fatal execution in which a victim is tied or nailed to a large wooden beam and left to hang for several days until eventual death from exhaustion and asphyxiation, was thought to be invented by the Persians in 300 B.C., and perfected by the Romans in 100 BC. Millions of Christians this Easter weekend will be thinking about the pain to Jesus Christ from dying on the Cross.

The following details about crucifixion were assembled Dr. C. Truman Davis, and published previously in New Wine Magazine.

Link: https://www.gospelherald.com/articles/63178/20160325/crucifixion-death-like-jesus-experienced-is-medical-catastrophe-says-physician.htm?fbclid

 

“(Jesus) himself bore our sins in His body on the tree, so that we might die to sin and live to righteousness. “By His stripes you are healed…”  1 Peter 2:24

 

 

Verne Hill

Verne Hill

The News Guy – WBFJ Family Friendly Morning Show at WBFJ fm - Your family station!
I enjoy many things: Music. Family movie nights. My American flag flapping in the wind. Sunsets at the beach. Snow days. The Sweet Tea Party. Salvation through Grace…

VERSE: “Let everything that has breath praise the LORD” Psalm 150

QUOTE: “A person who loves his job, will never work a day in his life.”

MON-SAT 6A-10A(& Sunday@5 host)
verne@wbfj.fm
Verne Hill

Latest posts by Verne Hill (see all)

Previous PostPassion Week Timeline
Verne Hill

I enjoy many things: Music. Family movie nights. My American flag flapping in the wind. Sunsets at the beach. Snow days. The Sweet Tea Party. Salvation through Grace… VERSE: “Let everything that has breath praise the LORD” Psalm 150 QUOTE: “A person who loves his job, will never work a day in his life.” MON-SAT 6A-10A (& Sunday@5 host) verne@wbfj.fm

Related articles

Wednesday Word

Wally DeckerMar 31, 2021

Passion Week Timeline

Verne HillMar 30, 2021

Tuesday News, March 30, 2021

Verne HillMar 30, 2021

Community Events

Jan
4
Mon
6:30 pm Genesis Kardia Service (via Zoom)
Genesis Kardia Service (via Zoom)
Jan 4 @ 6:30 pm – Apr 26 @ 7:30 pm
This service is presented (via Zoom) by Sunrise United Methodist Church of Lewisville Monday’s @ 6:30pm and is designed for individuals and families with special needs; including families with young children and teens! http://www.sunrise-umc.org 336.413.7495
Jan
7
Thu
6:45 pm DivorceCare @ Pinedale Christian Church (Winston-Salem)
DivorceCare @ Pinedale Christian Church (Winston-Salem)
Jan 7 @ 6:45 pm – Apr 1 @ 8:45 pm
DivorceCare is a 13-week video seminar & support group. Registration: $15.00 (per person) /  (336) 788-7600
Jan
13
Wed
7:00 pm Celebrate Recovery Meeting (via ... @ First Christian Church (Clemmons)
Celebrate Recovery Meeting (via ... @ First Christian Church (Clemmons)
Jan 13 @ 7:00 pm – May 30 @ 8:30 pm
Celebrate Recovery is a Christ-centered, 12-step recovery program for anyone struggling with hurt, pain, or addiction of any kind. 336.766.5449 Zoom Meeting link: https://us02web.zoom.us/j/83568768217?pwd=S2ZpZXRoRVpWc2l3U3hMcUlqUnFidz09&fbclid=IwAR33Vpf-Yek4S-8-ib2yL7UUO2URjZMizLJ25vLfiSNRRqA67DZsGUP4IRI#success Meeting ID: 835 6876 8217 Passcode: 101468
Jan
20
Wed
6:30 pm DivorceCare (On-Line) @ Mt. Tabor United Methodist Church (Winston-Salem)
DivorceCare (On-Line) @ Mt. Tabor United Methodist Church (Winston-Salem)
Jan 20 @ 6:30 pm – May 5 @ 8:30 pm
DivorceCare is a 13-week (on-line) video seminar & support group Registration: $20.00 (per person) 336-830-1974 Childcare is not available
Jan
27
Wed
6:30 pm DivorceCare @ Westover Church (Greensboro)
DivorceCare @ Westover Church (Greensboro)
Jan 27 @ 6:30 pm – Apr 28 @ 8:30 pm
DivorceCare is a 13-week video seminar & support group Registration: $20.00 (per person) 336.337.1090 Childcare is not available
WBFJ Your Family Station

Sign Up for WBFJ’s Wednesday Word

The WBFJ Wednesday Word is a weekly email written by the WBFJ Staff. It's short, simple, encouraging and provides a look behind the microphone to the heart of this ministry and the people that help make it happen.
  • This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged.

With Google+ plugin by Geoff Janes