“He was pierced because of our transgressions, crushed because of our iniquities; punishment for our peace was on Him, and we are healed by His wounds.” Isaiah 53:5

The Crucifixion of Jesus – explained medically.

Crucifixion, a method of slow and painful fatal execution in which a victim is tied or nailed to a large wooden beam and left to hang for several days until eventual death from exhaustion and asphyxiation, was thought to be invented by the Persians in 300 B.C., and perfected by the Romans in 100 BC. Millions of Christians this Easter weekend will be thinking about the pain to Jesus Christ from dying on the Cross.

The following details about crucifixion were assembled Dr. C. Truman Davis, and published previously in New Wine Magazine.

Link: https://www.gospelherald.com/articles/63178/20160325/crucifixion-death-like-jesus-experienced-is-medical-catastrophe-says-physician.htm?fbclid

“(Jesus) himself bore our sins in His body on the tree, so that we might die to sin and live to righteousness. “By His stripes you are healed…” 1 Peter 2:24