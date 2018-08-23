Crossnore School and Home: Foster parents needed

This week on Sunday @ 5 on WBFJ (AUG 26, 2018)

FACT: MORE THAN 12,000 CHILDREN LIVE IN FOSTER CARE IN NORTH CAROLINA.

Brett Loftis – CEO, Crossnore School & Children’s Home

-Crossnore is committed to providing a sanctuary of hope and healing for children.

-Crossnore strives to effectively and efficiently recruit for and match children who desire to be adopted with qualified loving families.

–Upcoming ‘Foster Care Training’ sessions begin September 13th…

https://www.crossnore.org/foster-care-adoptions/

Article: The Children’s Home merges with the Crossnore School in Avery County (2017)… http://goo.gl/zEW6D7

Plus…

Newsboys drummer Duncan Phillips

…explains his connection in the new documentary “Masters of Resonance”.

This film takes you on a journey from the forest to the stage and pulls back the curtain on drum making.

http://www.edgefactor.com/masters-of-resonance-world-premiere/