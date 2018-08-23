Crossnore School and Home: Foster parents needed

This week on Sunday @ 5 on WBFJ (AUG 26, 2018)
FACT: MORE THAN 12,000 CHILDREN LIVE IN FOSTER CARE IN NORTH CAROLINA.
Brett Loftis – CEO, Crossnore School & Children’s Home
-Crossnore is committed to providing a sanctuary of hope and healing for children.
-Crossnore strives to effectively and efficiently recruit for and match children who desire to be adopted with qualified loving families.
–Upcoming ‘Foster Care Training’ sessions begin September 13th…
https://www.crossnore.org/foster-care-adoptions/
Article: The Children’s Home merges with the Crossnore School in Avery County (2017)… http://goo.gl/zEW6D7
Plus…
Newsboys drummer Duncan Phillips
…explains his connection in the new documentary “Masters of Resonance”.
This film takes you on a journey from the forest to the stage and pulls back the curtain on drum making.
http://www.edgefactor.com/masters-of-resonance-world-premiere/
