Crisis in Ukraine: Ways to help

Update: Ukraine under attack by Russia (Day 5)

“Facing the unknown”

Half a million people, mostly Ukrainian women and children, are fleeing the war in their country walking for hours, waiting for days just to get into neighboring countries including Poland. Men 18 to 60 are requested to stay in Ukraine and fight Russian aggression.

*(MON) Switzerland announced Monday that it will forego its commitment to “Swiss neutrality” in favor of adopting sanctions against Russia.

*US stocks trading ‘lower’ this morning. Wall Street is worried about the impact of more economic sanctions against Russia following its invasion of Ukraine and the fact that Russia has put nuclear weapons forces and other deterrents on high alert.

Humanitarian Aid update

Samaritan’s Purse is sending disaster response specialists to Poland and Romania to help with the ongoing conflict in Ukraine. “We have thousands of churches in Poland, Ukraine and Romania that we work with (through) Operation Christmas Child. Those (are) the churches that we’ll network with to support evacuees and refugees are coming out (of Ukraine)…”

-Edward Graham, the vice-president of operations for Samaritan’s Purse. https://www.samaritanspurse.org/

Ways to Help

MANNA Church / High Point is raising money to help refugees leaving Ukraine due to the Russian invasion of their country. Pastor Jeff Bullock lived in eastern Europe for 15 years in the 1990s, helping to set up churches in both Ukraine and Poland. https://highpoint.manna.church/

ALL donations will go to the churches in eastern Europe helping refugees, through Every Nation. https://give.everynation.org/donate/disaster-relief-ukraine

SEND International https://send.org/

GLOW Mission (Andrew and Dar Draper) https://glowmission.org/about-glow/