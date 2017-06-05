Search
Crisis-trained chaplains in the UK

Verne HillJun 05, 2017

The 8th time in 2 years that the Billy Graham Chaplains have been deployed to Europe after ‘terrorism’.

Crisis-trained chaplains with the Billy Graham Rapid Response Team are in London, assessing how to provide emotional and spiritual care to those affected by the latest attacks on Saturday.  Additional chaplains from the US and Canada and are on standby to the UK.   BTW: This is the 8th time in 2 years that the Billy Graham Chaplains have been deployed to Europe after ‘terrorism’.

CBN News   https://goo.gl/d2bCnM

