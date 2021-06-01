Search
Crisis Control Ministry’s ‘Dine Out Challenge’

Verne HillJun 01, 2021Comments Off on Crisis Control Ministry’s ‘Dine Out Challenge’

Hungry for Hope” 

For the entire month of June 2021, Crisis Control Ministry is hosting “Hungry for Hope”.

The goal: To support local food and beverage establishments that have previously participated in Crisis Control Ministry’s “Hope du Jour”. Crisis Control is challenging community members to dine out or order takeout and will have a #DineOutChallenge on social media as part of the campaign.

With over 140 area establishments for diners to choose from, it’s convenient to find a spot to eat, drink, or pick up a sweet treat. Most restaurants are available for in-person dining or take out. When you dine out, be sure to take a photo and post the experience on your social media with the #HungryForHope or #DineOutChallenge.

Visit www.hopeduJour.org to plan your dining experiences.

*Guest: Abbey McCall, Director of Community & Volunteer Relations with Crisis Control Ministry, Inc.

Verne Hill

Verne Hill

The News Guy – WBFJ Family Friendly Morning Show at WBFJ fm - Your family station!
I enjoy many things: Music. Family movie nights. My American flag flapping in the wind. Sunsets at the beach. Snow days. The Sweet Tea Party. Salvation through Grace…

VERSE: “Let everything that has breath praise the LORD” Psalm 150

QUOTE: “A person who loves his job, will never work a day in his life.”

MON-SAT 6A-10A(& Sunday@5 host)
verne@wbfj.fm
WBFJ Your Family Station

