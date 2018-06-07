Search
Crayola has released a makeup line?

Verne Hill Jun 07, 2018

From mermaid eyeshadow to the electric blue mascara…

Crayola has released a makeup line in partnership with ASOS and, in true Crayola fashion, it features 98 very colorful shades. Including face crayons, mascaras, highlighter crayons, face and eyeshadow palettes and various different shades of lip and cheek crayons. Prices range from $14.50 to $40.00 and ASOS says the products are “all vegan” — even the makeup brushes!

The packaging also features Crayola’s iconic crayon box branding and crayon names…

https://abcnews.go.com/GMA/Shop/crayola-released-makeup-line-dreaming/story?id=55700396

Verne Hill

The News Guy – WBFJ Family Friendly Morning Show at WBFJ fm
