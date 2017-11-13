CPR: Women are less likely than men to get help from bystanders

The new study involved nearly 20,000 cases around the country and is the first to examine gender differences in receiving CPR from the public versus professional responders. More than 350,000 Americans each year suffer Cardiac arrest in settings other than a hospital. ***CPR can double or triple survival odds.

The American Heart Association and the National Institutes of Health funded the study.

What song should use to remember the proper rhythm to administer CPR? Experts suggest “Staying Alive” by the BeeGees… https://goo.gl/NrWyv8