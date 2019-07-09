Tuesday, July 09 from open to 7pm
Cow Appreciation Day at participating Chick-Fil-A locations is the one day of the year when it’s okay to dress ‘udderly crazy’ and get FREE food (one free entrée).
https://www.chick-fil-a.com/cow-appreciation-day
Here’s how it works:
- Make or buy your cow costume (or any sort of cow apparel, really).
- Wear your cow costume to your favorite Chick-fil-Abetween Opening and 7 p.m.
- Receive a free entree! (Note: Free entrées for Cow Appreciation Day cannot be redeemed with the Chick-fil-A App.)
Verne Hill
VERSE: “Let everything that has breath praise the LORD” Psalm 150
QUOTE: “A person who loves his job, will never work a day in his life.”
MON-SAT 6A-10A(& Sunday@5 host)
verne@wbfj.fm
Latest posts by Verne Hill (see all)
- “Give the Gift of Life” - July 9, 2019
- Cow Appreciation Day at Chick-Fil-A - July 9, 2019
- Traffic: Lane closures along Business 40 - July 9, 2019