Covid Vaccination, Testing Sites (Triad)

Vaccination and testing

* Forsyth County Department of Public Health, 799 N. Highland Ave. To schedule an appointment for a vaccine, go to Bit.Ly/FCNCCovidVaccine or call (336) 582-0800.

Walk-ins are accepted from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Mondays and Tuesdays, from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Wednesdays and Fridays, and 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Thursday. Vaccinations also are available the second Saturday of each month from 9 a.m. to noon.

Walk-ins are not accepted for the third dose of Pfizer with the department, Novant Health Inc. and Atrium Health Wake Forest Baptist.

The department is conducting the following vaccination event this week: 4 to 6:30 p.m. Saturday, The Enterprise Center, 1922 S. Martin Luther King Jr Drive.

* Novant’s Hanes Mall clinic is offering vaccinations from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. Tuesdays and 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Thursdays. The Hanes Mall testing site is open from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. weekdays.

* StarMed offers testing at Union Baptist Church, 1200 Trade St. NW in Winston-Salem, from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays.

COVID-19 tests are available at Novant’s primary care and pediatric clinics for existing patients, as well as GoHealth Urgent Care clinics for everyone. Go to www.NovantHealth.org/coronavirus or www.novanthealth.org/home/coronavirus-resources/covid-19-treatment.aspx#screening-centers for a list of COVID-19 testing locations.

* Baptist said people who are sick or who are unsure of the level of care they need can access immediate virtual care and speak with an emergency medicine specialist 24/7 by video visit or by calling 844-938-3533. A health care provider will direct them to the appropriate location, or order a COVID test for the site outside Brenner Children’s emergency department.

There is no age limit at the Brenner Children’s drive-up site for tests ordered through Immediate Virtual Care.

* Cone Health and the Guilford County Department of Public Health are reopening the Greensboro Coliseum as a mass vaccination site from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Oct. 16, Oct. 30 and Nov. 13.

The primary goal is to provide booster doses and in preparation for first dose of the Pfizer vaccine for ages 5 to 11 if the vaccine is approved by federal health regulators.

Vaccinations are by appointment only. Vaccinations can be scheduled online at conehealth.com/vaccine or by phone at (336) 890-1188 from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. weekdays. Appointments for the public health clinic can be made online at guilfordvaccination.com or by calling (336) 641-7944.

Source: Winston-Salem Journal