Covid Vaccination Events across the Triad

Covid Vaccination events
* Wednesday, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., Quality Education Academy at 5012 Lansing Drive C.
* Friday, 2:30 to 6:30 p.m., Compare Foods, 951 Silas Creek Parkway.
* Saturday, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., Morning Star Baptist Church, 1400 Finch St..
* Saturday, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Cooks Flea Market, 4250 Patterson Ave., — located near the front entrance between aisle N and M.
* Sunday, 4 to 7 p.m., Triad Park concert, 9652 West Market St, Kernersville.
Forsyth County Department of Public Health, 799 N. Highland Ave. Appointments are available at Bit.Ly/FCNCCovidVaccine or by calling 336-582-0800. Walk-ins accepted.
Novant Health’s Hanes Mall clinic is offering vaccinations from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. Tuesdays and 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Thursdays.
Find a shot location near you by Zip code https://covid19.ncdhhs.gov/vaccines
Covid Information / Resources in NC https://www.nc.gov/covid19
VERSE: "Let everything that has breath praise the LORD" Psalm 150
QUOTE: "A person who loves his job, will never work a day in his life."
verne@wbfj.fm
