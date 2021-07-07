Covid Vaccination Events across the Triad

Covid Vaccination events

* Wednesday, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., Quality Education Academy at 5012 Lansing Drive C.

* Friday, 2:30 to 6:30 p.m., Compare Foods, 951 Silas Creek Parkway.

* Saturday, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., Morning Star Baptist Church, 1400 Finch St..

* Saturday, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Cooks Flea Market, 4250 Patterson Ave., — located near the front entrance between aisle N and M.

* Sunday, 4 to 7 p.m., Triad Park concert, 9652 West Market St, Kernersville.

Forsyth County Department of Public Health, 799 N. Highland Ave. Appointments are available at Bit.Ly/FCNCCovidVaccine or by calling 336-582-0800. Walk-ins accepted.

Novant Health’s Hanes Mall clinic is offering vaccinations from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. Tuesdays and 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Thursdays.

Find a shot location near you by Zip code https://covid19.ncdhhs.gov/vaccines

Covid Information / Resources in NC https://www.nc.gov/covid19