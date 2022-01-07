Covid Testing / Vaccination Sites in the Triad

Greensboro Coliseum Complex is once again holding a ‘mass COVID testing site and vaccine clinics’ beginning this Saturday (Jan 8).
*TESTING: Saturday and Sunday, 8am to 5pm / Monday through Friday, 10-7pm.
No appointment needed, but you can register online…
https://mako.exchange/scheduler/registration/?location=6683
*Vaccinations: https://www.guilfordcountync.gov/how-do-i/guilford-county-community-covid-vaccination-clinics
Looking for a COVID-19 testing site or vaccination site?
Just insert your zip code. Check out the News Blog for more resources.
https://covid19.ncdhhs.gov/about-covid-19/testing/find-my-testing-place/test-site-finder
https://covid19.ncdhhs.gov/vaccines
