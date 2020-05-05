COVID-Testing for High Risk Groups in Greensboro

Guilford County will begin “prioritized COVID-19 community testing” TODAY for those at highest risk for the disease. Individuals will need to make an appointment (in advance) by calling 336-641-7527. Testing will take place from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday through Friday on the UNCG campus.

NOTE: Only those at high risk of severe illness from COVID-19, criteria for which has been issued by the CDC will be tested. Details on the News Blog at wbfj.fm

To be tested, you must have one or more of the following symptoms:

Cough, shortness of breath or difficulty breathing, chills, repeated shaking with chills, muscle pain, headache, sore throat, or new loss of taste or smell.

You must also fall into one of these categories:

Be 65 years or older.

Have underlying medical conditions, particularly if not well-controlled, including chronic lung disease or moderate to severe asthma; serious heart conditions; compromised immunity systems; severe obesity (body mass index of 40 or higher); diabetes; chronic kidney disease and undergoing dialysis; or liver disease.

https://www.journalnow.com/news/local/drive-thru-community-testing-for-covid-19-starts-today-in-guilford-county/