The COVID-Safe Church. FREE info from Premier Productions

Verne Hill

Premier Productions is the #1 promoter and producer of faith and family events in the US for over 30 years. Reality: Tours and LIVE concerts are on hold.  In the meantime, our team has built out a COVID-Safe Initiative to protect and safely serve our artists, churches, venues, attendees and fans.

The COVID-Safe Church

Shane Quick, co-owner of Premier Productions, explains to Wally and Verne about the initiative of COVID-Safe Church – getting the church back into their building safe, securely and orderly.        Listen now…

 

Premier Productions is offering you a FREE document designed to help clarify key safety measures and protocols that are important to everyone’s protection, and are in adherence with Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) guidelines. It is a tool to help you and your leadership team with the planning and preparation needed to be able to offer church and events safely and confidently.

FREE Download: https://covidsafechurch.com/#free-download

https://www.premierproductions.com/covidsafe

 

 

Previous PostHeritage Puzzle in Pfafftown staying busy during the Pandemic
