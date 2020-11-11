Search
Your Family Station
Home Blog Covid Relief: Financial help from the CARES Act…

Covid Relief: Financial help from the CARES Act…

Verne HillNov 11, 2020Comments Off on Covid Relief: Financial help from the CARES Act…

Like

Financial help from the CARES Act…

 

Deadline to apply for ‘Covid Hope’ is TODAY (Nov 11) at 6pm.  ‘COVID HOPE’ is available for eligible low- and- moderate-income renters having trouble paying rent and utilities during the pandemic. Renters who need rent or utility assistance can apply online at www.nc211.org/hope or call 211.

 

UPDATE on those Extra Credit Grants…

Hundreds of thousands of low-income families in North Carolina will get another chance to apply for that $335 dollar “extra credit” grant to help parents pay for remote learning and daycare. Here’s how it works:  If you filed taxes last year (2019), the state is sending you the money automatically.  If you didn’t have to file taxes for last year (in other words, you didn’t earn enough money), you must apply for the grant.  Update: You now have until December 07, 2020 to apply.  Apply here: https://www.ncdor.gov/extracredit#application-for-grant-award

 

NEW: Full-service restaurants are now eligible for assistance through the $40 million Mortgage, Utility and Rent Relief (MURR) program.

The funding comes from the federal CARES Act relief package and will be administered by the N.C. Commerce Department.  Businesses may apply for up to four months of rent or mortgage interest capped at $20,000 dollars per location (for up to two locations).  Businesses can learn more and apply by visiting www.nccommerce.com/murr.

https://journalnow.com/news/local/forsyth-reports-8-covid-19-deaths-on-tuesday-its-the-highest-daily-total-of-the/

 

Verne Hill

Verne Hill

The News Guy – WBFJ Family Friendly Morning Show at WBFJ fm - Your family station!
I enjoy many things: Music. Family movie nights. My American flag flapping in the wind. Sunsets at the beach. Snow days. The Sweet Tea Party. Salvation through Grace…

VERSE: “Let everything that has breath praise the LORD” Psalm 150

QUOTE: “A person who loves his job, will never work a day in his life.”

MON-SAT 6A-10A(& Sunday@5 host)
verne@wbfj.fm
Verne Hill

Latest posts by Verne Hill (see all)

Previous PostCOVID-19: Guidelines for Places of Worship
Verne Hill

I enjoy many things: Music. Family movie nights. My American flag flapping in the wind. Sunsets at the beach. Snow days. The Sweet Tea Party. Salvation through Grace… VERSE: “Let everything that has breath praise the LORD” Psalm 150 QUOTE: “A person who loves his job, will never work a day in his life.” MON-SAT 6A-10A (& Sunday@5 host) verne@wbfj.fm

Related articles

Wednesday Word

Kurt MyersNov 11, 2020

Deals for Vets

Verne HillNov 11, 2020

COVID-19: Guidelines for Places of Worship

Verne HillNov 11, 2020

Community Events

Nov
1
Sun
all-day City Lights Ministry Needs Food ... @ City Lights Ministry (Winston-Salem)
City Lights Ministry Needs Food ... @ City Lights Ministry (Winston-Salem)
Nov 1 – Dec 24 all-day
Non-perishable food items are needed to distribute to several local neighborhoods. Items can be dropped off at City Lights Ministry (Winston-Salem) Also, you can sponsor a child this Christmas! http://www.citylightsministry.org (336) 831-1003      
all-day Crisis Control Ministry Needs Th... @ Crisis Control Ministry (Winston-Salem)
Crisis Control Ministry Needs Th... @ Crisis Control Ministry (Winston-Salem)
Nov 1 – Nov 25 all-day
Non-perishable items are needed to help make Thanksgiving Meal Boxes for those in need throughout the community. Items needed: stuffing mix, canned yams, green beans, canned pumpkin & more! Donations can be dropped Monday-Friday (9:00am-Noon)[...]
all-day Samaritan Ministries Needs Volun... @ Samaritan Ministries (Winston-Salem)
Samaritan Ministries Needs Volun... @ Samaritan Ministries (Winston-Salem)
Nov 1 – Dec 31 all-day
Samaritan Ministries of Forsyth County is in need of volunteers in several areas such as: Soup Kitchen, Serving To-Go Meals, Dinner Service & Grocery Pick-Ups. Also, Samaritan Ministries encourages you to collect your loose change[...]
all-day Sunnyside Ministry Needs Food Ba... @ Sunnyside Ministry (Winston-Salem)
Sunnyside Ministry Needs Food Ba... @ Sunnyside Ministry (Winston-Salem)
Nov 1 – Dec 31 all-day
Sunnyside Ministry of Winston-Salem is open Monday – Thursday (8-4)  & Friday (9-Noon) collecting non-perishable food items (especially powdered milk) as well as other grocery items for their food bank! http://www.sunnysideministry.org (336) 724-7558 Sunnyside Ministry[...]
all-day The Salvation Army Needs Food Pa... @ Salvation Army (Winston-Salem)
The Salvation Army Needs Food Pa... @ Salvation Army (Winston-Salem)
Nov 1 – Dec 24 all-day
Non-perishable food items (especially cereal) to donate to the food pantry and for children in need throughout the community. Also, you are encouraged to select a child’s name through the Angel Tree program this Christmas![...]
WBFJ Your Family Station

Sign Up for WBFJ’s Wednesday Word

The WBFJ Wednesday Word is a weekly email written by the WBFJ Staff. It's short, simple, encouraging and provides a look behind the microphone to the heart of this ministry and the people that help make it happen.
  • This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged.

With Google+ plugin by Geoff Janes