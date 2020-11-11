Covid Relief: Financial help from the CARES Act…

Financial help from the CARES Act…

Deadline to apply for ‘Covid Hope’ is TODAY (Nov 11) at 6pm. ‘COVID HOPE’ is available for eligible low- and- moderate-income renters having trouble paying rent and utilities during the pandemic. Renters who need rent or utility assistance can apply online at www.nc211.org/hope or call 211.

UPDATE on those Extra Credit Grants…

Hundreds of thousands of low-income families in North Carolina will get another chance to apply for that $335 dollar “extra credit” grant to help parents pay for remote learning and daycare. Here’s how it works: If you filed taxes last year (2019), the state is sending you the money automatically. If you didn’t have to file taxes for last year (in other words, you didn’t earn enough money), you must apply for the grant. Update: You now have until December 07, 2020 to apply. Apply here: https://www.ncdor.gov/extracredit#application-for-grant-award

NEW: Full-service restaurants are now eligible for assistance through the $40 million Mortgage, Utility and Rent Relief (MURR) program.

The funding comes from the federal CARES Act relief package and will be administered by the N.C. Commerce Department. Businesses may apply for up to four months of rent or mortgage interest capped at $20,000 dollars per location (for up to two locations). Businesses can learn more and apply by visiting www.nccommerce.com/murr.

