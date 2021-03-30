COVID Relief: Federal program to help low income residents

The city of Winston-Salem is opening applications for help with mortgage, rent and utility payments under the Federal program called RUMA, designed for low-income residents within the city.

*A link to the application portal is on the News Blog (CityofWS.org/RUMA).

UPDATE: The CDC (Federal) Eviction Moratorium has been extended to June 30.

https://journalnow.com/news/local/help-with-mortgage-rent-and-utility-payments-available-in-winston-salem-city-program-designed-to/article