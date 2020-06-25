It’s no secret that the coronavirus pandemic has drastically changed the spending habits of millions of Americans.
Many people have had to make tough choices on what to cut back on. And some of these changes are sure to stick permanently.
We polled our Clark.com Facebook audience in June 2020 to see which personal spending habits they’ve changed.
Check out the related advice from Team Clark.
https://clark.com/personal-finance-credit/money-changes-coronavirus/
Verne Hill
VERSE: “Let everything that has breath praise the LORD” Psalm 150
QUOTE: “A person who loves his job, will never work a day in his life.”
MON-SAT 6A-10A(& Sunday@5 host)
verne@wbfj.fm
Latest posts by Verne Hill (see all)
- COVID: Personal spending habits have changed? - June 25, 2020
- Thursday News, JUNE 25, 2020 - June 25, 2020
- Update: NC to ‘pause’ in Phase 2, Face Coverings REQUIRED - June 24, 2020