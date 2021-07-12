Covid Hot Spots Popping Up

Where are the newest COVID ‘hot spots’?

States with low vaccination rates.

As of July 09, 2021 – 18 states have greater numbers of new Covid infections now compared with four weeks ago, including Arkansas, Florida, Iowa, Missouri and Oklahoma, where new daily cases have doubled. Hospitalizations are up as well in these states.

