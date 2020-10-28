COVID HOPE program for NC renters

COVID HOPE: New assistance for eligible low- and- moderate-income renters having trouble paying rent and utilities during the pandemic.
Renters who need rent or utility assistance can apply online at www.nc211.org/hope
or call 211 from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. weekdays.
https://journalnow.com/news/local/nc-governor-not-ready-to-tighten-restrictions-but-warns-covid-19-metrics-are-headed-in
