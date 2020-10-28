Search
COVID HOPE program for NC renters

Verne HillOct 28, 2020Comments Off on COVID HOPE program for NC renters

COVID HOPE: New assistance for eligible low- and- moderate-income renters having trouble paying rent and utilities during the pandemic.

Renters who need rent or utility assistance can apply online at www.nc211.org/hope

or call 211 from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. weekdays.

https://journalnow.com/news/local/nc-governor-not-ready-to-tighten-restrictions-but-warns-covid-19-metrics-are-headed-in

 

Verne Hill

The News Guy – WBFJ Family Friendly Morning Show at WBFJ fm - Your family station!
I enjoy many things: Music. Family movie nights. My American flag flapping in the wind. Sunsets at the beach. Snow days. The Sweet Tea Party. Salvation through Grace…

VERSE: “Let everything that has breath praise the LORD” Psalm 150

QUOTE: “A person who loves his job, will never work a day in his life.”

MON-SAT 6A-10A(& Sunday@5 host)
verne@wbfj.fm
Verne Hill

I enjoy many things: Music. Family movie nights. My American flag flapping in the wind. Sunsets at the beach. Snow days. The Sweet Tea Party. Salvation through Grace… VERSE: "Let everything that has breath praise the LORD" Psalm 150 QUOTE: "A person who loves his job, will never work a day in his life." MON-SAT 6A-10A (& Sunday@5 host) verne@wbfj.fm

