Covid Booster shots are available through Novant, Atrium Health / Wake Forest Baptist, commercial pharmacies, the Forsyth County Department of Public Health, and many doctor’s offices.

The CDC recommends boosters for older adults and those in ‘high risk’ situations or with immunocompromised health (at least six months since receiving their second shot of Pfizer or Moderna).

Novant Heath. You are asked to schedule an appointment to receive a Moderna or Johnson & Johnson vaccine booster shot. You do not have to be a Novant Health patient to schedule.

Booster shots are also available at Atrium Health Wake Forest Baptist, commercial pharmacies, the Forsyth County Department of Public Health, and many doctor’s offices.

To receive a booster of Pfizer, Moderna or Johnson & Johnson through Atrium Health Wake Forest Baptist: Call 336-703-6843 or search for a vaccine provider near you.

Appointments for the Forsyth County Department of Public Health, 799 N. Highland Ave., Winston-Salem, are available by going to Bit.Ly/FCNCCovidVaccine or by calling 336-582-0800 from 8 a.m.to 5 p.m. Monday-Friday.

The CDC recommends boosters for the following groups if it has been at least six month since they received their second shot of Pfizer or Moderna:

“65 years and older

“Age 18+ who live in long-term care settings.

“Age 18+ who have underlying medical conditions.

“Age 18+ who work or live in high-risk settings.

(Anyone over 18 may receive a booster dose of Johnson & Johnson if it’s been 2 months since their single dose of that vaccine)

NOTE: Individuals can choose which COVID-19 vaccine they want as a booster dose, so they can now receive a different vaccine than what they received in their primary series.

