COVID-19 vaccines now available to everyone ages 16 and older

COVID-19 vaccines are now available in NC to everyone ages 16 and older. What you should know:

The vaccine is free everywhere in North Carolina.

No photo ID or insurance is needed.

Depending on where you get your vaccine, you may need to make an appointment.

U.S. citizenship is not required or checked. https://findmygroup.nc.gov/

Are children able to get vaccinated? What about pregnant women?

Find out the answers in our frequently asked questions about who can get a COVID-19 vaccine.

https://covid19.ncdhhs.gov/vaccines

Someone is considered “fully vaccinated” when it’s been at least 2 weeks since they got the one-dose Johnson & Johnson shot, or 2 weeks since they got their second dose of Pfizer or Moderna.

All individuals (age 16 and older) are now eligible to get a COVID-19 Vaccine in NC.

Visit Find My Vaccine Group to find a location.

https://findmygroup.nc.gov/

Someone is considered “fully vaccinated” when it’s been at least 2 weeks since they got the one-dose Johnson & Johnson shot, or 2weeks since they got their second dose of Pfizer or Moderna.