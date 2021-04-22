Covid-19 Vaccination sites / Testing sites locally

*Covid-19 Vaccination sites and Testing sites (locally) https://www.nc.gov/covid19

NOTE: It is still important to continue to follow the state’s mask mandate and Covid-19 safety protocol including the Three W’s—wear a mask, wait 6 feet apart, and wash hands often.

Good News: With stable trends and continued Covid-19 vaccination success, the state expects to lift (most) mandatory restrictions (like social distancing, capacity, and mass gathering restrictions) by June 1. The Governor plans to issue an executive order next week outlining safety restrictions for the month of May.

https://governor.nc.gov/news/governor-cooper-outlines-timeline-lifting-state%E2%80%99s-covid-19-restrictions