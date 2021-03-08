Covid-19 Vaccination Info

New: A federal mass vaccination clinic (for Covid-19 shots) opens up this Wednesday (March 10, 2021) at Four Seasons Town Centre in Greensboro.
*North Carolina is currently providing vaccinations for people in Groups 1, 2, and 3, including frontline essential workers, people age 65 and older, health care workers, and long-term care residents.
The Community Vaccination Center in Greensboro plans to operate 12 hours a day, seven days a week for eight weeks.
https://www.guilfordcountync.gov/how-do-i/gso-mass-vax
Don’t know what group you’re in for Covid vaccinations?
Visit Find My Vaccine Group to find your vaccination group. https://findmygroup.nc.gov/
