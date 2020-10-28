COVID-19: Texas overtakes California with most coronavirus infections

America’s two largest states by population – are steadily moving closer to 1 million coronavirus infections each.
Health officials are blaming the spike in cases on ‘COVID fatigue’ – or the lack of social distancing and mask wearing.
Remember the 3-W’s to help stop the spread of COVID-19…
Wash your hands for 20 seconds. And use hand sanitizer in between.
Wait (at least) six feet apart from other people (physical distancing)
Wear a face covering / face mask
