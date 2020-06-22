LOCATION: Peeler Recreation Center in Greensboro.
Monday – Wednesday – Friday from 10-2pm
Guilford County Division of Public Health COVID-19 Testing Site
https://covid19.ncdhhs.gov/about-covid-19/testing/find-my-testing-place/pop-testing-sites
