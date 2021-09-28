Search
Your Family Station
Home Blog COVID-19 precautions at the Carolina Classic Fair 2021

COVID-19 precautions at the Carolina Classic Fair 2021

Verne HillSep 28, 2021Comments Off on COVID-19 precautions at the Carolina Classic Fair 2021

Like

What COVID-19 precautions will be in place during the  Carolina Classic Fair in Winston-Salem happening OCT 1-10, 2021?

To keep everyone safe, we require everyone to wear face masks at all times while entering and inside the fair gates, unless eating or drinking. (Children ages 2 and under are exempt from this requirement).

In addition, to protect everyone’s health, you will NOT be admitted and you should stay home if you answer YES to any of the following questions:

Have you in the past 10 days:

  1. Tested positive or been deemed presumptively positive for COVID-19?
  2. Been tested for COVID-19 and have not yet received the results?
  3. Been informed that you may have been exposed to COVID-19 or learned that you have been in the immediate vicinity of a person now known to have been carrying COVID-19?
  4. Experienced any of the following symptoms: cough, shortness of breath or difficulty breathing OR at least two of the following symptoms: fever, chills, repeated shaking with chills, muscle pain, headache, sore throat, new loss of taste or smell?

Please visit our website to find the latest information: https://carolinaclassicfair.com/safety-tips/#COVID19.

While we hope these precautions keep people safe, we cannot guarantee that you will not be exposed to COVID-19 while on the fairgrounds.  Stay safe and we look forward to seeing you this year!

#carolinaclassicfair    #SecondtoNonein2021

 

 

 

 

Verne Hill

Verne Hill

The News Guy – WBFJ Family Friendly Morning Show at WBFJ fm - Your family station!
I enjoy many things: Music. Family movie nights. My American flag flapping in the wind. Sunsets at the beach. Snow days. The Sweet Tea Party. Salvation through Grace…

VERSE: “Let everything that has breath praise the LORD” Psalm 150

QUOTE: “A person who loves his job, will never work a day in his life.”

MON-SAT 6A-10A(& Sunday@5 host)
verne@wbfj.fm
Verne Hill

Latest posts by Verne Hill (see all)

Verne Hill

I enjoy many things: Music. Family movie nights. My American flag flapping in the wind. Sunsets at the beach. Snow days. The Sweet Tea Party. Salvation through Grace… VERSE: “Let everything that has breath praise the LORD” Psalm 150 QUOTE: “A person who loves his job, will never work a day in his life.” MON-SAT 6A-10A (& Sunday@5 host) verne@wbfj.fm

Related articles

Local Salvation Army needs warehouse

Verne HillSep 28, 2021

Are you registered to vote in NC?

Verne HillSep 28, 2021

Tuesday News, September 28, 2021

Verne HillSep 28, 2021

Community Events

Aug
1
Sun
all-day City Lights Ministry Needs Food ... @ City Lights Ministry (Winston-Salem)
City Lights Ministry Needs Food ... @ City Lights Ministry (Winston-Salem)
Aug 1 – Oct 31 all-day
Non-perishable food items are needed to distribute to several local neighborhoods. Items can be dropped off at City Lights Ministry (Winston-Salem) Drop off days and hours are Monday – Thursday (10-3) http://www.citylightsministry.org (336) 831-1003  [...]
all-day Crisis Control Ministry Needs Vo... @ Crisis Control Ministry (Winston-Salem)
Crisis Control Ministry Needs Vo... @ Crisis Control Ministry (Winston-Salem)
Aug 1 – Oct 31 all-day
Crisis Control Ministry is in need of volunteers to help in the food pantry and at the front desk. Also, donations for the food pantry can be dropped Monday-Friday (9:00am-Noon) at either Crisis Control Ministry[...]
all-day Salem Pregnancy Care Center Need... @ Salem Pregnancy Care Center (Winston-Salem)
Salem Pregnancy Care Center Need... @ Salem Pregnancy Care Center (Winston-Salem)
Aug 1 – Oct 31 all-day
Here are the current needs for Salem Pregnancy Care Center… Diapers (Larger sizes) 5’s and 6’s are always needed! Baby Wipes Formula (Similac, Enfamil, and Gerber) Maternity Clothing- sizes L, XL, XXL Larger Baby clothes-[...]
all-day Samaritan Ministries Needs Volun... @ Samaritan Ministries (Winston-Salem)
Samaritan Ministries Needs Volun... @ Samaritan Ministries (Winston-Salem)
Aug 1 – Oct 31 all-day
Samaritan Ministries of Forsyth County is in need of volunteers to help with lunch and dinner! Also donated items from the “wish list” are needed such as… Bottled Water Juice Boxes Soap Bars Items can[...]
all-day Sunnyside Ministry Needs Food Ba... @ Sunnyside Ministry (Winston-Salem)
Sunnyside Ministry Needs Food Ba... @ Sunnyside Ministry (Winston-Salem)
Aug 1 – Oct 31 all-day
Non-perishable food items are needed especially cereal, crackers & canned meats. as well as other grocery items for their food. Also, volunteers and volunteer groups are needed for special projects. Sunnyside Ministry of Winston-Salem is[...]
WBFJ Your Family Station

Sign Up for WBFJ’s Wednesday Word

The WBFJ Wednesday Word is a weekly email written by the WBFJ Staff. It's short, simple, encouraging and provides a look behind the microphone to the heart of this ministry and the people that help make it happen.
  • This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged.

With Google+ plugin by Geoff Janes