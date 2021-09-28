COVID-19 precautions at the Carolina Classic Fair 2021

What COVID-19 precautions will be in place during the Carolina Classic Fair in Winston-Salem happening OCT 1-10, 2021?

To keep everyone safe, we require everyone to wear face masks at all times while entering and inside the fair gates, unless eating or drinking. (Children ages 2 and under are exempt from this requirement).

In addition, to protect everyone’s health, you will NOT be admitted and you should stay home if you answer YES to any of the following questions:

Have you in the past 10 days:

Tested positive or been deemed presumptively positive for COVID-19? Been tested for COVID-19 and have not yet received the results? Been informed that you may have been exposed to COVID-19 or learned that you have been in the immediate vicinity of a person now known to have been carrying COVID-19? Experienced any of the following symptoms: cough, shortness of breath or difficulty breathing OR at least two of the following symptoms: fever, chills, repeated shaking with chills, muscle pain, headache, sore throat, new loss of taste or smell?

Please visit our website to find the latest information: https://carolinaclassicfair.com/safety-tips/#COVID19.

While we hope these precautions keep people safe, we cannot guarantee that you will not be exposed to COVID-19 while on the fairgrounds. Stay safe and we look forward to seeing you this year!

#carolinaclassicfair #SecondtoNonein2021