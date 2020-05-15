If someone thinks they need a test to determine if they have COVID-19, they should contact their health care provider. Some testing sites require an appointment and/or a referral from a health care provider.

COVID-19 Pop-Up Testing Sites

View the list by COUNTY here: https://files.nc.gov/covid/documents/about/testing/collection-sites.pdf

FREE COVID-19 tests for qualifying individuals.

Location: City of High Point Parking Deck (120 West Commerce Ave. High Point)

Appointments available each Friday, Saturday & Monday from 10am to 4pm thru May 30, with the exception of Memorial day. Tests are available to qualifying individuals by appointment only. www.harristeeter.com/covidtesting.

