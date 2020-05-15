If someone thinks they need a test to determine if they have COVID-19, they should contact their health care provider. Some testing sites require an appointment and/or a referral from a health care provider.
COVID-19 Pop-Up Testing Sites
View the list by COUNTY here: https://files.nc.gov/covid/documents/about/testing/collection-sites.pdf
FREE COVID-19 tests for qualifying individuals.
Location: City of High Point Parking Deck (120 West Commerce Ave. High Point)
Appointments available each Friday, Saturday & Monday from 10am to 4pm thru May 30, with the exception of Memorial day. Tests are available to qualifying individuals by appointment only. www.harristeeter.com/covidtesting.
Tests are available to qualifying individuals by appointment only. Individuals must schedule an appointment by visiting www.harristeeter.com/covidtesting.
