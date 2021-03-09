Covid-19: New CDC guidelines once you’re fully vaccinated

According to new CDC guidance, once you’re fully vaccinated from Covid-19 you can:
*Visit with other fully vaccinated people indoors without wearing masks or physical distancing
*Visit with unvaccinated people from a single household who are at low risk for severe COVID-19 disease indoors without wearing masks or physical distancing
*Refrain from quarantine and testing following a known exposure if asymptomatic
NOTE: Even if you’re fully vaccinated, health leaders still encourage wearing a mask and social distancing in public.
https://www.cdc.gov/media/releases/2021/p0308-vaccinated-guidelines.html
BTW: Someone is considered “fully vaccinated” when it’s been at least two weeks since they got the one-dose Johnson & Johnson shot, or two weeks since they got their second dose of Pfizer or Moderna.
https://www.wfmynews2.com/article/news/health/coronavirus/triad-infectious-disease-expert-breaks-down-new-cdc-guidelines-for-fully-vaccinated-people
Reminder: A mass vaccination clinic (for Covid-19 shots) opens up this Wednesday (March 10, 2021) at Four Seasons Town Centre in Greensboro. *North Carolina is currently providing vaccinations for people in Groups 1, 2, and 3, including frontline essential workers, people age 65 and older, health care workers, and long-term care residents. *The Community Vaccination Center in Greensboro plans to operate 12 hours a day, seven days a week for eight weeks.
https://www.guilfordcountync.gov/how-do-i/gso-mass-vax
Don’t know what group you’re in for Covid vaccinations?
Visit Find My Vaccine Group to find your vaccination group. https://findmygroup.nc.gov/
