COVID-19: Guidelines for Places of Worship

*Update: Governor Cooper is extending Phase Three restrictions for at least 3 more weeks from Friday, November 13 through Friday, December 4, 2020. Indoor limits to mass-gathering will go from 25 to 10 individuals. https://governor.nc.gov/news/north-carolina-lowers-indoor-gathering-limit-10-slow-spread-covid-19

*Churches are exempt from indoor limits – BUT should consider health guidance from the state to keep their congregations safe! Details below…

Remember the 3-W’s to help stop the spread of COVID-19. Wash your hands for 20 seconds. And use hand sanitizer in between. Wait (at least) six feet apart from other people (physical distancing). Wear a face covering / face mask

Which gatherings or other events are ‘ not subject’ to the 10-person indoor Mass Gathering Limit…

Worship, religious, spiritual gatherings, wedding ceremonies, funeral services, and other First Amendment activities

Gatherings for work or for receiving governmental services

Gatherings at places that are subject to other capacity limits stated in the Executive Orders. These include fitness and exercise facilities, restaurants, personal care businesses, museums and aquariums, movie theaters, hotels, conference centers, and reception venues.

Normal operations at airports, bus and train stations or stops, medical facilities, libraries, shopping malls and shopping centers.

Families of more than ten people who reside together.

Guidelines for Places of Worship

Any place where people gather together poses a risk for COVID-19 transmission. All entities that congregate people in an enclosed space should create and implement a plan to minimize the opportunity for COVID-19 transmission. The guidance below will help places of worship reduce the spread of COVID-19 in their communities. If the place of worship offers child care or educational programming for children and youth, please follow CDC guidance for those settings.

https://covid19.ncdhhs.gov/information/individuals-families-and-communities/faith-leaders

*In the event of in-person worship, limit occupancy to to 100 people per room or 30% of stated fire capacity, whichever is less (If there is not a fire capacity number for the room, limit occupancy to 100 people, or 7 people per 1,000 square feet, whichever is less.) Ensure sufficient social distancing with at least 6-foot separation between groups other than those in their household. More Guidance on Houses of Worship on the News Blog

https://files.nc.gov/covid/documents/guidance/NCDHHS-Interim-Guidance-for-Places-of-Worship.pdf

Suggested Talking Points: Slowing the spread of COVID-19

Faith calls us to protect our loved ones. Faith calls us to love and protect our neighbors. And faith calls us to action. Some days faith calls us to help a neighbor cleanup and rebuild after a natural disaster like a hurricane or flood. • Today, in this time of pandemic, our faith is calling upon us to do everything we can to protect our loved ones, our neighbors, our community from the spread of COVID-19, including taking precautions like wearing a cloth mask, getting tested if you think you could have been exposed to the virus… https://files.nc.gov/covid/documents/info-for/faith-leaders/Faith-Leader-Talking-Points.pdf