Search
Your Family Station
Home Blog COVID-19: Guidelines for Places of Worship

COVID-19: Guidelines for Places of Worship

Verne HillNov 11, 2020Comments Off on COVID-19: Guidelines for Places of Worship

Like

Do your part to limit the spread of COVID-19.

Guidance for Places of Worship from NC-DHHS…

 

COVID-19 numbers statewide “remain stubbornly high…”

*Update: Governor Cooper is extending Phase Three restrictions for at least 3 more weeks from Friday, November 13 through Friday, December 4, 2020.   Indoor limits to mass-gathering will go from 25 to 10 individuals.     https://governor.nc.gov/news/north-carolina-lowers-indoor-gathering-limit-10-slow-spread-covid-19

*Churches are exempt from indoor limits – BUT should consider health guidance from the state to keep their congregations safe!  Details below…

 

Remember the 3-W’s to help stop the spread of COVID-19.  Wash your hands for 20 seconds. And use hand sanitizer in between. Wait (at least) six feet apart from other people (physical distancing).  Wear a face covering / face mask

 

Which gatherings or other events are ‘not subject’ to the 10-person indoor Mass Gathering Limit…

Worship, religious, spiritual gatherings, wedding ceremonies, funeral services, and other First Amendment activities

  • Gatherings for work or for receiving governmental services
  • Gatherings at places that are subject to other capacity limits stated in the Executive Orders. These include fitness and exercise facilities, restaurants, personal care businesses, museums and aquariums, movie theaters, hotels, conference centers, and reception venues.
  • Normal operations at airports, bus and train stations or stops, medical facilities, libraries, shopping malls and shopping centers.
  • Families of more than ten people who reside together.

 

Guidelines for Places of Worship

Any place where people gather together poses a risk for COVID-19 transmission. All entities that congregate people in an enclosed space should create and implement a plan to minimize the opportunity for COVID-19 transmission. The guidance below will help places of worship reduce the spread of COVID-19 in their communities. If the place of worship offers child care or educational programming for children and youth, please follow CDC guidance for those settings.

https://covid19.ncdhhs.gov/information/individuals-families-and-communities/faith-leaders

 

*In the event of in-person worship, limit occupancy to to 100 people per room or 30% of stated fire capacity, whichever is less (If there is not a fire capacity number for the room, limit occupancy to 100 people, or 7 people per 1,000 square feet, whichever is less.) Ensure sufficient social distancing with at least 6-foot separation between groups other than those in their household.  More Guidance on Houses of Worship on the News Blog

https://files.nc.gov/covid/documents/guidance/NCDHHS-Interim-Guidance-for-Places-of-Worship.pdf

 

 

 

Suggested Talking Points: Slowing the spread of COVID-19

Faith calls us to protect our loved ones. Faith calls us to love and protect our neighbors. And faith calls us to action. Some days faith calls us to help a neighbor cleanup and rebuild after a natural disaster like a hurricane or flood. • Today, in this time of pandemic, our faith is calling upon us to do everything we can to protect our loved ones, our neighbors, our community from the spread of COVID-19, including taking precautions like wearing a cloth mask, getting tested if you think you could have been exposed to the virus…  https://files.nc.gov/covid/documents/info-for/faith-leaders/Faith-Leader-Talking-Points.pdf

 

Verne Hill

Verne Hill

The News Guy – WBFJ Family Friendly Morning Show at WBFJ fm - Your family station!
I enjoy many things: Music. Family movie nights. My American flag flapping in the wind. Sunsets at the beach. Snow days. The Sweet Tea Party. Salvation through Grace…

VERSE: “Let everything that has breath praise the LORD” Psalm 150

QUOTE: “A person who loves his job, will never work a day in his life.”

MON-SAT 6A-10A(& Sunday@5 host)
verne@wbfj.fm
Verne Hill

Latest posts by Verne Hill (see all)

Previous PostDeals for Vets
Verne Hill

I enjoy many things: Music. Family movie nights. My American flag flapping in the wind. Sunsets at the beach. Snow days. The Sweet Tea Party. Salvation through Grace… VERSE: “Let everything that has breath praise the LORD” Psalm 150 QUOTE: “A person who loves his job, will never work a day in his life.” MON-SAT 6A-10A (& Sunday@5 host) verne@wbfj.fm

Related articles

Wednesday Word

Kurt MyersNov 11, 2020

Deals for Vets

Verne HillNov 11, 2020

Covid Relief: Financial help from the CARES Act…

Verne HillNov 11, 2020

Community Events

Nov
1
Sun
all-day City Lights Ministry Needs Food ... @ City Lights Ministry (Winston-Salem)
City Lights Ministry Needs Food ... @ City Lights Ministry (Winston-Salem)
Nov 1 – Dec 24 all-day
Non-perishable food items are needed to distribute to several local neighborhoods. Items can be dropped off at City Lights Ministry (Winston-Salem) Also, you can sponsor a child this Christmas! http://www.citylightsministry.org (336) 831-1003      
all-day Crisis Control Ministry Needs Th... @ Crisis Control Ministry (Winston-Salem)
Crisis Control Ministry Needs Th... @ Crisis Control Ministry (Winston-Salem)
Nov 1 – Nov 25 all-day
Non-perishable items are needed to help make Thanksgiving Meal Boxes for those in need throughout the community. Items needed: stuffing mix, canned yams, green beans, canned pumpkin & more! Donations can be dropped Monday-Friday (9:00am-Noon)[...]
all-day Samaritan Ministries Needs Volun... @ Samaritan Ministries (Winston-Salem)
Samaritan Ministries Needs Volun... @ Samaritan Ministries (Winston-Salem)
Nov 1 – Dec 31 all-day
Samaritan Ministries of Forsyth County is in need of volunteers in several areas such as: Soup Kitchen, Serving To-Go Meals, Dinner Service & Grocery Pick-Ups. Also, Samaritan Ministries encourages you to collect your loose change[...]
all-day Sunnyside Ministry Needs Food Ba... @ Sunnyside Ministry (Winston-Salem)
Sunnyside Ministry Needs Food Ba... @ Sunnyside Ministry (Winston-Salem)
Nov 1 – Dec 31 all-day
Sunnyside Ministry of Winston-Salem is open Monday – Thursday (8-4)  & Friday (9-Noon) collecting non-perishable food items (especially powdered milk) as well as other grocery items for their food bank! http://www.sunnysideministry.org (336) 724-7558 Sunnyside Ministry[...]
all-day The Salvation Army Needs Food Pa... @ Salvation Army (Winston-Salem)
The Salvation Army Needs Food Pa... @ Salvation Army (Winston-Salem)
Nov 1 – Dec 24 all-day
Non-perishable food items (especially cereal) to donate to the food pantry and for children in need throughout the community. Also, you are encouraged to select a child’s name through the Angel Tree program this Christmas![...]
WBFJ Your Family Station

Sign Up for WBFJ’s Wednesday Word

The WBFJ Wednesday Word is a weekly email written by the WBFJ Staff. It's short, simple, encouraging and provides a look behind the microphone to the heart of this ministry and the people that help make it happen.
  • This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged.

With Google+ plugin by Geoff Janes