COVID-19 crisis causing sharp rise in depression, anxiety

“We’ve seen a year’s worth of suicide attempts in the last four weeks…” Dr. Mike deBoisblanc at John Muir Medical Center in California telling KGO-TV.

A third of Americans are exhibiting signs of anxiety, depression, or both, according to data collected by the Census Bureau. After months of the COVID-19 outbreak, America’s mental health is getting significantly worse due to economic devastation and the emotional distress it’s causing. There has been a sharp rise in anxiety and depression among younger adults, women, and the poor over the past 2 months.

*There is help and hope: Suicide Prevention Hotline # 1-800-273-8255.

Support groups: National Alliance on Mental Illness and Mental Health America.

Locally: Associates in Christian Counseling in WS… www.christiancounseling.org/

https://www1.cbn.com/cbnnews/us/2020/may/mental-health-hit-hard-by-lockdowns-a-years-worth-of-suicide-attempts-in-the-last-four-weeks