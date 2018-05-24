“Cover Letters and Thank You Notes”

Job Coach Randy Wooden, Director, Professional Center by Goodwill gives great advice on following up beyoud your resume.
Cover Letters
-Are they read?
-What should they include?
Thank You Notes
-Why are they
-Hard copy or digital?
-Delivery method?
Check out Randy’s articles in the Winston-Salem Journal
http://www.goodwill.org/author/randy-wooden/
The ‘Professional Center by Goodwill’ is located inside the Goodwill Industries building at University Parkway and Coliseum Drive in Winston-Salem
(336) 464-0516 www.GoodwillProfessionalCenter.org procenter@GoodwillNWNC.org
