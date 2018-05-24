Search
“Cover Letters and Thank You Notes”

Verne HillMay 24, 2018Comments Off on “Cover Letters and Thank You Notes”

Job Coach Randy Wooden, Director, Professional Center by Goodwill gives great advice on following up beyoud your resume.

 Cover Letters

-Are they read?

-What should they include?

 

Thank You Notes

-Why are they

-Hard copy or digital?

-Delivery method?

 

Check out Randy’s articles in the Winston-Salem Journal

https://is.gd/MBcLsC

http://www.goodwill.org/author/randy-wooden/

 

The ‘Professional Center by Goodwill’ is located inside the Goodwill Industries building at University Parkway and Coliseum Drive in Winston-Salem

(336) 464-0516     www.GoodwillProfessionalCenter.org    procenter@GoodwillNWNC.org

Verne Hill

The News Guy – WBFJ Family Friendly Morning Show at WBFJ fm - Your family station!
I enjoy many things: Music. Family movie nights. My American flag flapping in the wind. Sunsets at the beach. Snow days. The Sweet Tea Party. Salvation through Grace…

VERSE: “Let everything that has breath praise the LORD” Psalm 150

QUOTE: “A person who loves his job, will never work a day in his life.”

MON-SAT 6A-10A(& Sunday@5 host)
verne@wbfj.fm
Previous PostJob Alert: Medical Clinic Manager / Nurse Manager needed
