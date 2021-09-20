‘COURAGEOUS Legacy’ hits theaters SEPT 24

The Kendrick brothers’ documentary “Show Me the Father” lands at #12 after its second weekend in theatres. https://www.showmethefathermovie.com/
NEW: From the Kendrick Brothers, creators of WAR ROOM and OVERCOMER, comes the remastered re-release of COURAGEOUS Legacy, in theaters this Friday, SEPT 24.
Celebrating 10 years of impact on families and fathers, this updated version of the film includes new scenes and an enhanced look and sound. https://www.courageousthemovie.com/
