Country music stars honor Vegas victims at CMAs

Verne HillNov 09, 2017Comments Off on Country music stars honor Vegas victims at CMAs

CBN News:  Country music stars came together for the prestigious CMA Awards Wednesday night just one month after 58 people were killed at a country music festival in Las Vegas. Almost 500 others were also wounded in the attack.

The country music world sought to honor the victims throughout the evening, starting at the very top of the ceremony with a powerful performance of “Amazing Grace” by Eric Church.

Then, a rousing group performance of the old ‘Hootie and the Blowfish’ hit “Hold My Hand” by dozens of country stars.

But the most intimate moment of the evening came when Carrie Underwood performed the classic hymn, “Softly and Tenderly Jesus Is Calling,” in memory of all the victims of Las Vegas.  Underwood was overcome by emotion at one point as photos of the victims appeared on the screen behind her. https://goo.gl/WePoy4

Verne Hill

