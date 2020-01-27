Coronavirus: Reducing your risk of getting respiratory illnesses

There is currently no vaccine to prevent the Novel Coronavirus. However, you can help reduce your risk of getting respiratory illness (including the flu) by doing the following:

Wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds, and help young children do the same. If soap and water are not available, use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer.

Cover your nose and mouth with a tissue when you cough or sneeze, then throw the tissue in the trash.

Avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth with Unwashed hands.

Avoid personal contact, such as kissing, or sharing cups or eating utensils with sick people.

Clean and disinfect frequently touched surfaces and objects, such as doorknobs.

Information from the Guilford County Department of Health and Human Services (Division of Public Health) about the Novel Coronavirus (2019-nCoV).

Statement…

There are many types of Coronaviruses. Many circulate among animals. There are two more commonly know types that circulate between humans: Severe Acute Respiratory Syndrome (SARS) and Middle Eastern Respiratory Syndrome (MERS). Recently, a new coronavirus has developed called the 2019 Novel Coronavirus (2019-nCoV).

Human coronaviruses most commonly spread from an infected person to others through the air by coughing and sneezing, close personal contact, such as touching or shaking hands, or touching an object or surface with the virus on it, then touching your mouth, nose, or eyes before washing your hands.

The most common symptoms of Novel Coronavirus (2019-nCoV) include fever and lower respiratory tract symptoms (such as cough and shortness of breath). These symptoms have been reported in people who have traveled to Wuhan, China or are a close contact with a person who is ill with the 2019 Novel Coronavirus.

There is no specific antiviral treatment for 2019-nCoV infection. Individuals who become symptomatic after travel or after close contact with ill individuals are encouraged to notify their primary care provider.

Lora Coffey

Guilford County Dept. Of Health and Human Services

Public Health Division

1100 East Wendover Avenue

Greensboro, NC 27405

336-641-3292

lcoffey@guilfordcountync.gov