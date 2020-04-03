Coronavirus and the Church: Active resources to help

The Latest News and Advice from Church Law & Tax
NOTE: We will continue to actively research and produce content to help your church during these uncertain times. Our strategy has been to make resources directly related to the crisis free to everyone for the immediate future.
Check our COVID-19 coverage for constant updates
https://www.churchlawandtax.com/web/2020/march/coronavirus-church-legal-risk-tax-issues.html
WEBINAR: Churches and the CARES Act
You can watch the webinar at ChurchLawAndTax.com.
Verne Hill
VERSE: “Let everything that has breath praise the LORD” Psalm 150
QUOTE: “A person who loves his job, will never work a day in his life.”
MON-SAT 6A-10A(& Sunday@5 host)
verne@wbfj.fm
Latest posts by Verne Hill (see all)
- Passion Week Timeline 2020 - April 3, 2020
- ‘Operation Circle of Hope’ - April 3, 2020
- RESOURCE: Unemployment Insurance Benefits - April 3, 2020