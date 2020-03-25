Associates in Christian Counseling’s offices remain open, and we are ready to help you if you wish to talk with a professional counselor. We are also conducting telemental health sessions and telephone sessions for those who prefer them.

If you need assistance, call ACC at (336) 896-0065 www.christiancounseling.org/index.htm

Dr Heath Greene, PhD (Executive Director, Associates in Christian Counseling) shares with Verne and Wally (WBFJ Morning Show) about finding balance in body, mind and soul during this time of uncertainty.

How to cope with our ‘new normal’ due to the coronavirus outbreak.

Some takeaways: Take this time to hit the “reset” button on our lives, for the better.

Seize the moment. Enjoy the outdoors with purposeful interactions with family and less consumption of work may help us all become more appreciative of what is truly important in our lives!

Find balance: Body, mind and soul during this time…

Encouraging information…

Taking Care of Your Mental Health in the Face of Uncertainty

https://afsp.org/taking-care-of-your-mental-health-in-the-face-of-uncertainty/

Tips to help lessen stress and anxiety in a crisis

Everywhere you turn now, there is advice about what to do to protect yourself and others from the physical aspects of COVID-19. But not much is being said about mental health. Here are a few things you can do to help lessen the stress and anxiety you may be feeling:

Take deep, purposeful breaths . While this may sound cliché, deep breathing has real physical benefits. We often take this for granted because we are all breathing all of the time. However, humans are primed to respond to stress with a “fight or flight” reaction that speeds up our heart rate and raises our blood pressure. Deep breathing sends more oxygen to your blood and brain, counteracting these negative effects and helping you think more calmly and clearly.

. While this may sound cliché, deep breathing has real physical benefits. We often take this for granted because we are all breathing all of the time. However, humans are primed to respond to stress with a “fight or flight” reaction that speeds up our heart rate and raises our blood pressure. Deep breathing sends more oxygen to your blood and brain, counteracting these negative effects and helping you think more calmly and clearly. Seek social support . During a time when you may not be able to be physically present with loved ones, find ways to connect beyond simply hitting the “like” button on Facebook posts. Text, call or even better, use tools like Facetime to connect not only one-on-one, but even with groups of friends.

. During a time when you may not be able to be physically present with loved ones, find ways to connect beyond simply hitting the “like” button on Facebook posts. Text, call or even better, use tools like Facetime to connect not only one-on-one, but even with groups of friends. But at the same time, limit how much news you expose yourself to . We live in a time when we can find the latest news at any hour of the day or night. However, bombarding ourselves with a constant stream of negativity and worry can trigger feelings of hopelessness and anxiety that are not healthy. It will serve you better to check in a few times a day at most to find out what the latest news is and then move on to other things.

. We live in a time when we can find the latest news at any hour of the day or night. However, bombarding ourselves with a constant stream of negativity and worry can trigger feelings of hopelessness and anxiety that are not healthy. It will serve you better to check in a few times a day at most to find out what the latest news is and then move on to other things. Find time to exercise – indoors at home or outside. The arrival of spring and better weather is certainly a blessing to us at this time! Cardiovascular exercise in particular, such as brisk walking, biking and running, is proven to help relieve symptoms of anxiety and depression.

– indoors at home or outside. The arrival of spring and better weather is certainly a blessing to us at this time! Cardiovascular exercise in particular, such as brisk walking, biking and running, is proven to help relieve symptoms of anxiety and depression. Remember that we are not alone . We have a God who loves us, and who we can go to in prayer.

. We have a God who loves us, and who we can go to in prayer. Recognize silver linings. While stressful, this period of time can be an opportunity to hit the “reset” button on your life, for the better! Many of us rush around day to day in almost a constant state of “fight or flight.” More time outdoors, more interactions with family members and less time at work may help us all become more appreciative of what is truly important in life.

The constant stream of information about new cases, worries about friends and family, the sudden switch to home schooling, empty aisles at the grocery store – all of these are enough to make anyone anxious, especially those prone to anxiety even in “normal” times.

The uncertainty of not knowing what will happen next – and when this crisis will end – leaves us feeling out of control. In the days and weeks ahead, we are likely to see anxiety and fear manifest themselves in ways you may not expect: Anger, the need for control, irritability, and a lack of empathy for others. There is a quote that comes to mind that is incredibly relevant right now: “Be kind and gentle; everyone you see today is fighting a hard battle.” It will be important to practice patience with yourself and others.