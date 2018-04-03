Forsyth County Cooperative Extension: Upcoming Spring Gardening Programs

What’s going on in the garden right now?
● Soil Testing – Soil test kits are available at your local county Extension office. The samples are
analyzed by NCDA for free from April – November. Take a soil test to learn about your soil and the
appropriate soil amendments for your yard (fertilizer and/or lime)
● Flowering Bulbs – after they flower, remove spent flower heads. Leave the foliage on these until they
turn yellow before you cut it back. If the bulbs are getting crowded, you can divide them at that time as
well.
● Pruning – hold off on pruning until the danger of frost has passed. After spring blooming trees are done
flowering, this can be a good time to do any pruning needed.
● Tender plants – annuals and tender vegetables should not be planted until after the last frost. This is
typically around mid-April, but be sure to watch the forecast.
● Lawns – if you seeded last fall, you may need to seed in areas where you did not get a good stand of
grass. Mowing will begin for cool-season lawns. Begin fertilizing warm-season lawns (bermuda, zoysia)
as they begin growing in May.
● Planting – check local garden centers for new plants. It is easier to establish plants in spring than when
it gets very hot in summer. Keep new plantings well-watered, typically this means ~1 inch of water per
week. Rain gauges are helpful for this.
Extension’s Horticulture Programs in Forsyth County
● There are lots of classes happening all the time. Go to our website for that information:
○ forsyth.cc/ces
○ Forsyth.ces.ncsu.edu
● Visit one of our demonstration spaces in Forsyth County to get ideas
○ Demonstration Gardens at the Extension office – 1450 Fairchild Rd., Winston-Salem, NC 27105
○ The Arboretum and Gardens at Tanglewood Park – 4201 Manor House Circle, Clemmons, NC
27012
● Participate in the Extension Master Gardener Volunteer program
○ Extension Master Gardener Volunteers (EMGVs) are trained by Extension and in return donate
their time to assisting with our educational programs.
○ In Forsyth County, EMGVs gave over 9,000 hours in 2017.
○ There is an EMGV training class each fall, applications are available in the summer and will be
posted on our website.
Extension’s Upcoming Programs about Gardening
See our calendar at go.ncsu.edu/ForsythExtensionCalendar for more details
Monday, April 9 – Organic Gardening Basics
April 11 through May 9 (Wednesdays) – Backyard Poultry Lunch ‘N Learn series
Wednesday, April 18 – Container Gardens
April 20-22 – Arboretum at Tanglewood Park Spring Plant Sale (proceeds support Extension Programs
at the Arboretum and the Extension Master Gardener Volunteers)
Guest: Leslie Peck is the Extension Horticulture Agent and Director of the Arboretum at Tanglewood Park. lkpeck@ncsu.edu, 336-703-2868
Learn more about the N.C. Cooperative Extension, Forsyth County Center by visiting forsyth.cc/CES .
