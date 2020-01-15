ACTION: Crisis Control Ministry needs the following food items…

Applesauce

Canned salmon

Corn muffin mix

100% fruit juice

Jelly

Also, canned carrots, collard greens, spinach, assorted vegetables and potatoes (please NO green beans and peas, we have a ton of those).

*Folks can drop off food donations anytime Monday-Friday (9am – 4pm) at their offices on 200 East Tenth Street in downtown Winston-Salem. www.crisiscontrol.org