WHERE IN THE WORLD ARE YOU? WBFJ Summer Contest

Verne HillJun 01, 2017Comments Off on WHERE IN THE WORLD ARE YOU? WBFJ Summer Contest

Don’t forget to send us a postcard from your family vacation!

A winning family will be randomly selected each week. That family will attend a private event on August 30th hosted by WinMock. A catered dinner will be provided with a private concert by a WBFJ artist. 

Mail Postcards to: WBFJ-FM, 1249 Trade Street, Winston-Salem, NC 27101 Attn: Where In The World Are You

  • Please limit one entry per household.
  • No e-cards will be accepted

Thanks to our special underwriter WinMock at Kinderton

http://winmock.com/

Verne Hill

Previous PostWhat can the Church learn from Sears?
Community Events

Jun
2
Fri
all-day Men’s Annual Retreat @ Park Springs Lake Road (Providence, NC)
Men’s Annual Retreat @ Park Springs Lake Road (Providence, NC)
Jun 2 – Jun 4 all-day
Topic: “2nd Timothy” Cost: $75.00 (per person) http://pinedale.org/pcc-mens-retreat 336.788.7600 Presented by Pinedale Christian Church You do not have to been an attendee and/or member of Pinedale CC to go on the Men’s Retreat.
all-day Pine Needle Sale @ First Christian Church (High Point)
Pine Needle Sale @ First Christian Church (High Point)
Jun 2 all-day
Proceeds: Youth Mission Trip 336.454.5292
10:00 am Fancy Finds Resale Outlet @ Fancy Finds (Thomasville)
Fancy Finds Resale Outlet @ Fancy Finds (Thomasville)
Jun 2 @ 10:00 am – 6:00 pm
Fancy Finds is an upscale resale shop with furniture, decorative items and accessories! Proceeds: Baptist Children’s Homes of North Carolina 704.909.8223 http://www.fancyfinds.org Fancy Finds is open the first and third Friday (10-6) & Saturday (10-3) of each month.
Jun
3
Sat
8:00 am Golf Tournament & Silent Auction @ Greensboro National Golf Club (Summerfield)
Golf Tournament & Silent Auction @ Greensboro National Golf Club (Summerfield)
Jun 3 @ 8:00 am – 2:00 pm
Registration: $60 (per person)  /  $240 (team of 4) http://www.gospelbc.org Proceeds: Jamaica Mission Trip 336.644.1932 Presented by Gospel Baptist Church (Greensboro)
10:00 am Fancy Finds Resale Outlet @ Fancy Finds (Thomasville)
Fancy Finds Resale Outlet @ Fancy Finds (Thomasville)
Jun 3 @ 10:00 am – 3:00 pm
Fancy Finds is an upscale resale shop with furniture, decorative items and accessories! Proceeds: Baptist Children’s Homes of North Carolina 704.909.8223 http://www.fancyfinds.org Fancy Finds is open the first and third Friday (10-6) & Saturday (10-3) of each month.

