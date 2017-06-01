WHERE IN THE WORLD ARE YOU? WBFJ Summer Contest

Don’t forget to send us a postcard from your family vacation!
A winning family will be randomly selected each week. That family will attend a private event on August 30th hosted by WinMock. A catered dinner will be provided with a private concert by a WBFJ artist.
Mail Postcards to: WBFJ-FM, 1249 Trade Street, Winston-Salem, NC 27101 Attn: Where In The World Are You
- Please limit one entry per household.
- No e-cards will be accepted
Thanks to our special underwriter WinMock at Kinderton
