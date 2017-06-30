Consumer Reports: The SPF number on your sunscreen bottle isn’t always accurate

Sunscreen 101: Of the 58 lotions, sprays and sticks rated by Consumer Reports this year, 20 of them tested at less than half of the SPF listed on their label.

For more information: Consumer Reports https://goo.gl/qEnthr

Sunscreen 101: Tips to keep from getting burnt…

-Shake the bottle. This helps to distribute the ingredients throughout the bottle.

-Apply sunscreen 15 to 30 minutes BEFORE you go outside.

-Re-apply every two hours.

Looking for a sunscreen spray? Trader Joe’s Spray SPF 50+ received an excellent rating from Consumer Reports, along with Banana Boat SunComfort Clear UltraMist Spray and Equate Sport Continuous Spray SPF 30.