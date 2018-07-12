Consumer Reports: Best cleaning tips

From vinegar and bleach to coffee and Coke, Consumer Reports asked some cleaning-industry experts about the effectiveness of several cleaning tips that have been accepted as gospel, but are they best?

Example: Newspaper works the best for cleaning glass. Not so fast…

Fact: Wet newspaper tears easily, and the ink can transfer to window trim, leaving more to clean. “We use microfiber cloths to clean glass,” says Debra Johnson, home cleaning expert for Merry Maids, a national franchise. “They’re the best at cleaning without streaking.”

