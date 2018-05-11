Consumer Reports: Annual report on the best sunscreens

The report rated 73 lotions, sprays, and sticks for effectiveness and accuracy of SPF labeling. SPF, or sun protection factor, is the measure of how well a sunscreen protects against ultraviolet B (UVB) radiation, which is the main cause of sunburn and a contributor to skin cancer.

The top sunscreens, according to Consumer Reports:

Equate (Walmart) Sport Lotion SPF 50

BullFrog Land Sport Quik Gel SPF 50

Coppertone WaterBabies SPF 50 Lotion

? La Roche-Posay Anthelios 60 Melt-In Sunscreen Milk

NOTE: Of the 73 products tested, 24 were found to have less than half their labeled SPF number. That doesn’t mean that the sunscreens don’t work at all, but you may not be getting the degree of protection they’d think.

https://www.cbsnews.com/news/consumer-reports-reveals-top-rated-sunscreens-of-2018/

FACT: A poor quality sunscreen may prevent sunburn, but won’t shield skin from UVA rays that cause skin aging and possibly melanoma. How effective is YOUR sunscreen? Find out more on the News Blog https://is.gd/PGr3bF

