The report rated 73 lotions, sprays, and sticks for effectiveness and accuracy of SPF labeling. SPF, or sun protection factor, is the measure of how well a sunscreen protects against ultraviolet B (UVB) radiation, which is the main cause of sunburn and a contributor to skin cancer.
The top sunscreens, according to Consumer Reports:
Equate (Walmart) Sport Lotion SPF 50
BullFrog Land Sport Quik Gel SPF 50
Coppertone WaterBabies SPF 50 Lotion
? La Roche-Posay Anthelios 60 Melt-In Sunscreen Milk
NOTE: Of the 73 products tested, 24 were found to have less than half their labeled SPF number. That doesn’t mean that the sunscreens don’t work at all, but you may not be getting the degree of protection they’d think.
https://www.cbsnews.com/news/consumer-reports-reveals-top-rated-sunscreens-of-2018/
FACT: A poor quality sunscreen may prevent sunburn, but won’t shield skin from UVA rays that cause skin aging and possibly melanoma. How effective is YOUR sunscreen? Find out more on the News Blog https://is.gd/PGr3bF
Check out the EWG Healthy Living App https://www.ewg.org/apps/
Verne Hill
VERSE: “Let everything that has breath praise the LORD” Psalm 150
QUOTE: “A person who loves his job, will never work a day in his life.”
MON-SAT 6A-10A(& Sunday@5 host)
verne@wbfj.fm
Latest posts by Verne Hill (see all)
- Consumer Reports:Annual report on the best sunscreens - May 11, 2018
- Free (or inexpensive) Mother’s Day Gifts - May 11, 2018
- ‘Stamp Out Hunger’ food drive this Saturday (May 12) - May 11, 2018