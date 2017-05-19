Search
Consumer Reports: Annual list of top sunscreens

Verne Hill, May 19, 2017

Interesting finding:  The number on the bottle isn’t always accurate: Of the 58 lotions, sprays and sticks rated by Consumer Reports this year, 20 of them tested at less than half of the SPF listed on their label.

Top 5 best rated sunscreens…

La Roche-Posay, Anthelios 60 Melt-in Sunscreen Milk, $36

Equate, Sport Lotion SPF 50, $5

Pure, Sun Defense Disney Frozen Lotion SPF 50, $6

Coppertone, WaterBabies Lotion SPF 50, $12

Equate, Ultra Protection Lotion SPF 50, $8

 

Looking for a sunscreen spray? Trader Joe’s Spray SPF 50+ received an excellent rating, along with Banana Boat SunComfort Clear UltraMist Spray and Equate Sport Continuous Spray SPF 30.

 

Important: Regardless of what kind of sunscreen you choose, follow these steps to avoid getting burnt.

-Shake the bottle. This helps to distribute the ingredients throughout the bottle.

-Apply sunscreen BEFORE you go outside. Aim for 15 to 30 minutes before.

-Reapply every two hours. And whenever you get out of the water, no matter how much time has passed, or if an ingredient is water resistant.

Remember to apply sunscreen to often-forgotten parts of your body like your scalp, toes, ears and more. Wear a hat when you can!

For more information: Consumer Reports     https://goo.gl/qEnthr

