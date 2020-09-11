‘I consider myself a guardian of this medal’

Sgt. Major Thomas “Patrick” Payne a native of South Carolina will receive the ‘Medal of Honor’ -TODAY – on September 11th at 3pm during a White House ceremony.

“When I was a senior in high school (in the Midlands of SC) , that’s when September 11th happened. That’s when I decided to join the military,” said Payne.

Payne is an Army Ranger assigned to the U.S. Army’s Special Operations Command.

The Medal of Honor, the highest recognition a military member can earn, will honor Payne’s actions in a daring predawn raid on Oct. 22, 2015. Seeking to rescue 70 hostages, American and Kurdish commandos flew in CH-47 Chinook helicopters (9 miles) west of the Iraqi city of Kirkuk.

Payne is married with three children and is currently stationed at Fort Bragg, North Carolina.

Profile: https://www.army.mil/medalofhonor/payne/?from=hp_spotlight