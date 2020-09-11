‘I consider myself a guardian of this medal’

Sgt. Major Thomas “Patrick” Payne a native of South Carolina will receive the ‘Medal of Honor’ -TODAY – on September 11th at 3pm during a White House ceremony.
“When I was a senior in high school (in the Midlands of SC) , that’s when September 11th happened. That’s when I decided to join the military,” said Payne.
Payne is an Army Ranger assigned to the U.S. Army’s Special Operations Command.
The Medal of Honor, the highest recognition a military member can earn, will honor Payne’s actions in a daring predawn raid on Oct. 22, 2015. Seeking to rescue 70 hostages, American and Kurdish commandos flew in CH-47 Chinook helicopters (9 miles) west of the Iraqi city of Kirkuk.
Payne is married with three children and is currently stationed at Fort Bragg, North Carolina.
Profile: https://www.army.mil/medalofhonor/payne/?from=hp_spotlight
Verne Hill
VERSE: “Let everything that has breath praise the LORD” Psalm 150
QUOTE: “A person who loves his job, will never work a day in his life.”
MON-SAT 6A-10A(& Sunday@5 host)
verne@wbfj.fm
Latest posts by Verne Hill (see all)
- Suicide Awareness and Prevention - September 11, 2020
- Art Blevins passes - September 11, 2020
- S@5: Dolls on Mission - September 11, 2020